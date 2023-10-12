World Cooperative Economic Forum formed for over three million co-ops

New Delhi: Leading cooperative sector experts have come together to form the World Cooperative Economic Forum (WCopEF) to give voice to over three million cooperatives spread across the globe, employing 10 per cent of the total workforce worldwide.

The WCopEF will endeavour to promote cooperative thinking and cooperative movement, in addition to raising issues and concerns of the sector with the governments and other stakeholders around the globe.

“WCopEF journey is starting at the juncture of ideation of an equitable economy, tempered by pragmatism. We are transitioning to a new engagement with the international cooperative economic order,” Dileep Bhai Shanghai, one of the founder members of the Forum, said in a statement.

Shanghai, Chairman of the fertilizer major IFFCO and President of National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), had also earlier served as a member of parliament and a Minister in the Government of Gujarat.

The other founder members of the WCEF are Binod Anand, member MSP Committee on Agriculture Reforms, Dr. Rakesh Arrawatia, Professor Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and Ashish Anand, Founder Whrrl (www.WHR.loans).

“WCopEF will bring together, for the first time, co-operators, social scientists, cooperative economists and policymakers and myriad other stakeholders to brainstorm about the Social and Solidarity economy,” said Binod Anand.

The Forum, he added, “will generate actionable insights with a view to help stakeholders not just navigate but also shape the future of cooperative economy.”

There are around 300 largest cooperatives in the world, generating over $2.1 trillion in revenue and providing many essential goods and services.

The WCopEF will aim to make cooperative policy thinking more collaborative towards building strong and prosperous communities in a fair and equitable world.