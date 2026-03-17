World Briefs

Xi’s books burnt in Nepal college; China lodges protest

kathmandu: Multiple copies of a book by Chinese President Xi Jinping were burnt at a college in Nepal, leading to the Chinese mission here issuing a diplomatic note to the Home Ministry, officials said on Tuesday. According to media reports, old books were burnt at the Manmohan Technical Institute in Koshi province’s Morang district on Saturday to make space in the college library. These included several copies of ‘The Governance of China’ written by Xi, the reports said, quoting the college administration. “We have heard through social media that some books, including one ‘The Governance of China’ written by Xi, were burnt in the Manmohan Technical Institute, and the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu expressed concern over the incident through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Home Ministry spokesperson Ananda Kale told PTI.

Pakistan Day military parade cancelled amid Gulf crisis

islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday announced to cancel the annual Pakistan Day military parade due to the ongoing Gulf situation and its economic and security spinoff impact. The Pakistan Day parade is held on March 23 to commemorate the resolution passed by the All India Muslim League in 1940 in its meeting in Lahore, demanding separate homeland for Muslims in India. The Pakistan government announced a slew of austerity measures last week to save fuel due to disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia.