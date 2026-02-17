World Briefs

Myanmar expels Timor’s top diplomat over a criminal complaint

Bangkok: Myanmar ‘s military government ordered East Timor ‘s senior diplomat to leave the country after judicial authorities from the fellow Southeast Asian country accepted a criminal complaint against Myanmar’s armed forces, state media said Monday.The move sharply escalates tensions between the two countries and is a rare step between members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which East Timor joined only last year. There was no immediate response from East Timor’s government to efforts to contact it by phone and online for comment. East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, is Asia’s youngest nation. It gained independence from Indonesia.

Flights are delayed as workers strike at Kenya’s main airport

Nairobi : Flights at the main airport in Kenya were delayed on Monday as workers launched a planned strike over a labor dispute with authorities, demanding better pay and working conditions. Kenya’s main airline issued a travel advisory, urging customers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Kenya Airways said air traffic control operation delays were affecting departures and arrivals and that there would be a schedule adjustment. “Passengers are advised not to proceed to the airport without a confirmed flight status,” the airline said. The workers are demanding better working conditions, as well as better pay and benefits.