World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit to showcase India’s creative power, says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the forthcoming WAVES (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) will provide a new global identity to India’s creative prowess. He highlighted how major events like WAVES not only generate significant revenue but also build perceptions and push the economy. He underscored the immense potential of such initiatives to harness India’s vast pool of creative talent and position the nation as a global leader in the media and entertainment sector.

WAVES 2025 presents a unique confluence of India’s rich cultural legacy and modern creativity, offering platforms for everyone—from creators of classical and semi-classical music to creators of modern music of EDM and innovative advertising professionals, designers and creators for Khadi. This dynamic blend of past and present is exemplified in challenges like Wah Ustad, celebrating India’s traditional musical heritage, Resonate: The EDM Challenge, embracing modern global music trends, and Make The World Wear Khadi, which seeks to reimagine India’s iconic fabric as a global symbol of sustainable fashion.

I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also launched WAVES Bazaar and WAVES Awards, on January 27, 2025.

The WAVES Bazaar - Global e-Marketplace, a groundbreaking platform designed to connect India’s vast creative talent pool with international markets.

WAVES Awards are set to commence with nominations opening on February 15, 2025. Celebrating excellence across various creative disciplines, the WAVES Awards feature categories such as Game of the Year, Film of the Year, and Advertising Campaign of the Year.