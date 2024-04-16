Working towards ambitious deal with India, says UK as FTA talks resume

London: The UK government on Tuesday said that it continues to work towards striking an “ambitious” trade deal with India as a negotiating team from Delhi resumed talks with their British counterparts in London this week.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) reiterated its stance of only signing a free trade agreement (FTA) that was in the best interests of the British people and economy. Last month, DBT officials had indicated that formal trade negotiations were being paused for the course of India’s phased general election, though some talks were expected to carry on until the poll results are declared on June 4.

On Tuesday, UK officials said discussions resume in London this week to “continue talks under Round 14” of the negotiations, which opened in January.

“The UK and India continue to work towards an ambitious trade deal that work for both countries,” a DBT spokesperson said.