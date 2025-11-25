Working on Jan Vishwas 3.0 to ease minor biz offences: Min

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the government has begun work on a third edition of the Jan Vishwas Bill to further decriminalise minor business offences.

The ministry has identified 275-300 provisions for relaxation, he told a gathering of domestic traders.

The Jan Vishwas Bill 2025, introduced in August and now with a Select Committee, aims to simplify compliance and promote ease of business. Goyal urged traders to flag more provisions for review. Responding to demands for ‘one nation, one licence’, he asked traders to submit a framework. He said the new labour codes ensure timely wages and wider social security, supporting business ease.