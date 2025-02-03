WOFA day 2 starts with insightful session to discuss roadmap for Insurance Sector by 2047

New Delhi: The Day 2 of the World Forum of Accountants (WOFA) started with an insightful session on discussing the roadmap for Insurance Sector by 2047, towards India’s Inclusive and Sustainable Growth addressed by Debashis Panda, Chairman, IRDAI.

Next came the much-anticipated live Budget viewing session, where the nation’s top financial advisors, CAs, CFOs, Industry leaders dissected every number, analyzed key takeaways and provided complex figures into simple real-time insights.

The event then proceeded with technical session on Pioneering Perspectives: Where Innovation Meets Insights, addressed by Bharat Goenka, Vice-Chairperson, Tally Solutions along with a session on From Audit to Aspiration: A CA’s Journey to Leadership by CA. Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO, Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd.

Post lunch session started with a special address of Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, highlighting India’s Path to Digital Transformation: Vision 2047. It was followed by a session on Technology as an economic driver- Strategies for Developing countries by CA. Mahaveer Singhvi, IFS, Joint Secretary (NEST), Ministry of External Affairs. It was continued by a Special Address delivered by CA. Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital Partners on Ethics in AI: Navigating Bias, Transparency and Accountability.

In the evening, President, ICAI, CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal and Vice-President, ICAI CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, welcomed K. Sanjay Murthy, Comptroller and Auditor General of India.