With 1 lakh registrations from over 60 nations, ‘Create in India’ challenge is a global movement

New Delhi: Create in India Challenge (CIC), unveiled as a flagship programme under the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), has received an avalanche of responses across the globe in its first edition. With the registrations now closed, CIC Season 1 has clocked almost 1 lakh entries, out of which over 1,100 players have been from overseas, from more than 60 nations. This surge of creativity and innovation is set to culminate in a spectacular finale at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai, from May 1 to 4.

Out of the 32 themed challenges under CIC, 750 finalists will be featured to demonstrate their creativity at Creatosphere, a specially curated platform at WAVES 2025. From animation, comics, AI, XR, and gaming to music and beyond, Creatosphere will feature cutting-edge innovations and storytelling from around the world. The best creators will be awarded the coveted WAVES Creator Awards at a grand red-carpet event on Day 2 of the summit.

In line with CIC’s global appeal, 43 of the finalists come from international participants from over 20 countries such as Argentina, Nepal, Germany, the US, UK, Greece, Japan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and others. Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Tajikistan have six finalists each, followed by five from Indonesia and Maldives each. This wealth of global representation lends a genuinely international flavour to this celebration of creativity.

Locally, CIC has received participation from all of India’s 28 states and 8 Union Territories, demonstrating a pan-India creative movement. Finalists are representative of a broad geographical area—ranging from Assam and Meghalaya in the East to Gujarat in the West, and Himachal Pradesh in the North to Kerala in the South—reflecting extensive regional representation.

The challenge has also come to be celebrated as a celebration of youth innovation. The majority of participants are in their 20s, ranging from college students and young professionals to teen innovators. Interestingly, the youngest finalist is 12 years old, and the oldest is 66—highlighting the initiative’s open spirit.

From drone storytelling in India: A Bird’s Eye View to restoring heritage with Make the World Wear Khadi, CIC embodies India’s vibrant fusion of tradition and technology. As the world listens to WAVES 2025, the Create in India Challenge is a testament to India’s creative vision and growing global presence in the media and entertainment industry—literally resonating with the Prime Minister’s vision for WAVES to reach “every home and every heart.”