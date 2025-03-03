Wipro’s revenue to grow by 4.5% in FY26: Fitch

New Delhi: IT services firm Wipro’s revenue is likely to increase by about 4.5 per cent in FY26, mainly driven by favourable sectoral trends and recovery in discretionary customer spending, according to global rating agency Fitch.

The agency retained Wipro’s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘A-’ with a stable outlook.

“Fitch forecasts Wipro’s revenue to increase by around 4.5 per cent in FY26 compared with a slight decline in FY25. We believe that the growth will be supported by a recovery in discretionary customer IT spending, particularly in the US, where customers will benefit from declining interest rates.

“We expect customers in Europe to remain under pressure in a weaker economic environment and to focus on cost optimisation and efficiency improvement. There are early signs of revenue recovery in 3Q FY25 with IT services revenue rising by 0.6 per cent year-on-year,” the agency said in a statement.

Wipro will be able to maintain its solid market position as India’s fourth-largest IT services company by revenue, it added.

The long-term growth prospects for the IT services industry are expected to be favourable, driven by customer spending on digital transformation, cloud computing and generative AI (GenAI), Fitch said.