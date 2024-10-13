Wipro to consider issuing bonus shares ahead of 2nd quarter results

New Delhi: IT firm Wipro on Sunday said its board of directors will consider the issue of bonus shares at a meeting scheduled to be held on October 16-17, 2024.

Wipro is set to announce its results for second quarter of FY2024-25 on October 17, 2024.

“The board of directors of the company will be considering a proposal for the issue of bonus shares, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, at its meeting scheduled to be held over October 16-17, 2024,” a regulatory filing said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm posted a 4.6 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit in the June-ended quarter at Rs 3,003.2 crore. Its revenue declined 3.8 per cent to Rs 21,963.8 crore.

Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia had said that the firm is “confident” in its ability to execute better on bookings and profitable growth in second quarter, while it continues to build on ai360 strategy and prepare its workforce for an AI-first future.

Shares of Wipro settled at Rs 528.95 on Friday on the BSE, 0.77 per cent higher than the previous close.