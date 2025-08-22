Wipro to acquire HARMAN’s DTS biz unit for $375 million

New Delhi: IT services major Wipro on Thursday announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business

unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, for up to $375 million (around Rs 3,270 crore) in cash.

The deal will see over 5,600 DTS employees, including senior leadership across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, transition to Wipro.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by December 31, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, DTS is a global provider of engineering research & development and IT services, with expertise in embedded software, digital engineering, device engineering, cloud & infrastructure, data analytics, AI, and enterprise automation. It serves industrial, consumer, hi-tech & healthcare

sectors.

Post-acquisition, DTS will be integrated into Wipro’s Engineering Global Business Line, with Wipro also entering a multi-year strategic agreement with HARMAN and Samsung.

Wipro CEO Srini Pallia said the deal will expand the company’s AI-driven digital and device engineering capabilities, enhancing value for clients across industries.