Wipro Q4 net profit falls 7.8% to `2,835 crore

Bengaluru: IT service company Wipro on Friday reported 7.8 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to about Rs 2834.6 crore, and cautioned that the macroeconomic environment remains “uncertain”.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company, which recently saw a change of guard with Srinivas Pallia taking over at the helm as the new Chief Executive Officer, has given an IT Services revenue growth guidance in the (-)1.5 per cent to +0.5 per cent band for June quarter on a constant currency basis.

Pallia asserted that the immediate priority for the company is to “accelerate growth” as he spelt out clear focus areas for the IT services firm, which has been lagging peers on performance and operational metrics quarter-after-quarter.

For the Q4FY24, Wipro’s revenue from operations slipped 4.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22,208.3 crore. The net profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) declined to Rs 2,834.6 crore in Q4FY24 from Rs 3074.5 crore in the year ago period, translating into a 7.8 per cent fall, according to BSE filing.

“We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,617 million to $2,670 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.5 per cent to +0.5 per cent in constant currency terms,” the company said in its forecast for Q1FY25.

For the full year FY24, the revenue from operations came in at Rs 89,760.3 crore, almost 0.8 per cent lower than the previous fiscal. The net profit fell to Rs 11045.2 crore, down 2.6 per cent over previous fiscal. The Board approved the re-appointment of Rishad A. Premji as Executive Chairman for a period of five years with effect from July 31, 2024 to July 30, 2029. It also green signalled re-appointment of Azim H. Premji as Non-Executive, Non Independent Director for a period of 5 years with effect from July 31, 2024 to July 30, 2029, according to a statutory filing.

In the earnings briefing, Pallia acknowledged that FY24 proved to be a challenging year for the industry and added “the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain”. The newly-appointed CEO cautioned that “there may be more challenges in the short term”.

“Last year posed big challenges for the whole industry, it has affected Wipro’s performance too. The economic environment is still uncertain, and there might be more challenges in the short term. However, he said, the opportunities are limitless,” he said during his first earnings conference at the helm of Wipro, after he took over the baton from Delaporte at the $11 billion IT services firm.