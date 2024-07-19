Wipro Q1 profit rises to Rs 3,003.2 cr

Bengaluru: IT major Wipro on Friday posted a 4.6 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 3,003.2 crore.

The Q1 FY25 revenue of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm, however, fell 3.8 per cent to Rs 21,963.8 crore.

The company said it expects revenue from the IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,600 million to $2,652 million, in the September quarter. “This translates to sequential guidance of (-) 1.0 per cent to +1.0 per cent in constant currency terms,” it said.

Srini Pallia, CEO and MD of Wipro said the company recorded another quarter of total large deal bookings of over $1 billion, with its “largest win in the recent years”. “Our top accounts continued to grow, accompanied by a growth in ‘Americas 1’ strategic market unit, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance & Consumer sector.