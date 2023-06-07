WIPPA, MNRE to celebrate Global Wind Day with a conference

New Delhi: June 15 marks the Global Wind Day, a day when the world comes together to celebrate the wind, its power, and the possibilities it offers to enable a transition to a cleaner future with the use of sustainable energy.

In the run-up to June 15, the Wind Independent Power Producers Association ("WIPPA"), with support from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is organising two significant industry events – Global Wind Day Conference - 2023 in Pune on Thursday, June 8, 2023, and the Global Wind Day run in New Delhi on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The endeavour is to highlight MNRE’s and WIPPA’s role in reviving India’s wind sector, and increase its general awareness and visibility, thereby adding to the call for faster progress in the sector.