Wind project: PFC secures JPY 25.5 bn loan from JBIC

New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday said that it has secured a loan of 25.5 billion Japanese yen (around Rs 147 crore) from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for a wind energy project.

This loan is part of JBIC’s Global Action for Reconciling Economic Growth and Environmental Preservation (GREEN) initiative, a PFC statement said.

In addition to JBIC’s contribution, the loan is co-financed by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and other Japanese banks.

JBIC will also provide a guarantee for the portion of the loan co-financed by these private financial institutions. The loan proceeds will be used to finance 300.3 MW Wind Energy Project of Ostro Kannada Power Private Ltd (OKPPL) in Karnataka, India.