MillenniumPost
Home > Business > Wind project: PFC secures JPY 25.5 bn loan from JBIC
Business

Wind project: PFC secures JPY 25.5 bn loan from JBIC

BY MPost8 Aug 2024 5:12 PM GMT
Wind project: PFC secures JPY 25.5 bn loan from JBIC
X

New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday said that it has secured a loan of 25.5 billion Japanese yen (around Rs 147 crore) from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for a wind energy project.

This loan is part of JBIC’s Global Action for Reconciling Economic Growth and Environmental Preservation (GREEN) initiative, a PFC statement said.

In addition to JBIC’s contribution, the loan is co-financed by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and other Japanese banks.

JBIC will also provide a guarantee for the portion of the loan co-financed by these private financial institutions. The loan proceeds will be used to finance 300.3 MW Wind Energy Project of Ostro Kannada Power Private Ltd (OKPPL) in Karnataka, India.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X