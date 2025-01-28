Wheat sowing rises 2.77% so far in Rabi season 2024-25

New Delhi: Area sown to wheat rose 2.77 per cent to 324.38 lakh hectares in the ongoing 2024-25 rabi season, as per the agri ministry data released on Monday. The harvesting will begin from April.

Wheat acreage increased to 324.38 lakh hectare as on January 27 from 315.63 lakh hectares in the year-ago.

Area sown to pulses rose to 142.49 lakh hectares from 139.29 lakh hectares, while sowing of coarse cereals remained flat at 55.67 lakh hectares so far this rabi season. However, total area under oilseeds remained lower at 98.18 lakh hectares as against 108.52 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.