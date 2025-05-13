Wheat production intact: Agri Min Chouhan

New Delhi: India’s wheat production remains intact at a record 115.3 million tonnes this year, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said, asserting that the second advance estimate is unlikely to be impacted by any weather incidents.

During a weekly review of agricultural activities, Chouhan highlighted that the wheat crop has nearly completed its maturity stage across all growing states.

“The heat wave or high temperatures will actually expedite the harvesting process. Thus, the second advance estimates are unlikely to be impacted...” an official statement quoted the minister as saying.

The agriculture ministry’s second estimate, released in March, projected a record wheat output of 115.3 million tonnes for 2024-25 — approximately 2 per cent higher than the previous year’s 113.3 million tonnes.

Wheat harvesting has been fully completed in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, with partial harvesting remaining in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar as of May 2.

The minister said that food stock in the central pool is at a “satisfactory” level, exceeding buffer requirements.

To date, wheat stock has reached 177.08 lakh tonne, higher than the buffer requirement of 74.60 lakh tonne. Similarly, rice stock has reached 389.05 lakh tonne against the buffer norm of 135.80 lakh tonne, the statement added.