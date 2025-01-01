WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to all users in India

New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has lifted the limit from onboarding UPI users for the third-party app provider WhatsApp Pay with immediate effect.

With this development, WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to its entire user base in India, NPCI said in a statement.

Previously, NPCI had permitted WhatsApp Pay to expand its UPI user base in a phased manner, it added.

There was a cap of 100 million users which has been lifted by NPCI.

With this notification, it said, NPCI is removing the limit restrictions on user onboarding on WhatsApp Pay.

WhatsApp Pay will continue to comply with all existing UPI guidelines and circulars applicable to existing Third-Party Application Providers (TPAPs), it said.

Meanwhile, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has extended the 30 per cent UPI market share cap deadline by two years to 2026 end. The extension comes as a relief for dominant players such as PhonePe and Google Pay that hold 85 per cent of UPI market share.