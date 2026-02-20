What’s happening in India with AI is really amazing: Sam Altman

New Delhi: Sam Altman on Thursday hailed India’s rapid AI adoption, calling developments in the country “quite amazing” and signalling strong confidence in its tech ecosystem.

Altman praised India’s conviction to invest across the AI stack — from infrastructure and models to applications — and described it as the fastest-growing market for Codex, the company’s AI coding system. He said India could soon become Codex’s largest global market and predicted a wave of AI-driven startups. On potential expansion of Stargate and partnerships, Altman said the company would “love to” work more closely with India, especially as the country lines up major AI infrastructure invest-ments.

On regulation, he noted countries would experiment with approaches to AI labelling and age-gating before global standards gradually emerge.

Altman said AI would significantly reshape jobs, with some roles partially transformed and new ones created, making reskilling crucial. He stressed that adaptability and fluency with AI tools would be essential skills.

On education, he urged rethinking teaching methods to ensure students remain creative and critical thinkers, even as AI tools become

ubiquitous.