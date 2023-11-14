West Bengal pavilion inaugurated at 42nd India Int’l Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan, showcasing state’s industrial progress

New Delhi: West Bengal’s pavilion was inaugurated at the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan with a special focus on highlighting the resurgence of an industrial culture in the state. State Cabinet Minister Shashi Panja, who holds the portfolio of Women, Child Development, and Social Welfare Minister in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, played a pivotal role in the program.



During the inauguration, Minister Shashi Panja emphasized West Bengal’s remarkable progress in various sectors, including industries, commerce, entrepreneurship, women and child development, and social welfare. She asserted that the state is actively playing a leading role as a hub for commerce and industry across the country. Panja underscored the favorable conditions West Bengal currently offers for industrial investment, citing ample electricity, water resources, and advanced infrastructure, especially in the fields of art and industry. She also highlighted the importance of a well-developed transportation system for industrial growth, noting that West Bengal boasts the third-largest road infrastructure in the country.

Speaking at the 42nd India International Trade Fair, Panja mentioned the Bengal Pavilion as a platform to showcase the state’s rich art, literature, and traditions to a global audience. She commended the development in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in Bengal, emphasizing the significance of trade corridors like Dankuni-Kalyani-Raghunathpur and Dankuni-Haldia for industrial expansion.

Minister Panja drew attention to the state’s efficient transportation facilities, including Kolkata and Haldia ports, and announced the upcoming operationalization of the Tajpur Deep Sea Port, positioning West Bengal as a key player in the global market. Acknowledging the role of the government in fostering a positive environment for industrial growth, Panja assured that there would be no compromise on West Bengal’s industrial development. She addressed concerns about the alleged decline in the state’s industrial conditions by showcasing ongoing projects, including those in Singur.

In conclusion, Minister Shashi Panja emphasized West Bengal’s active participation in the international trade fair, positioning the state ahead with the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family). The Bengal Pavilion at Pragati Maidan features 17 stalls focusing on medium and small-scale industries, information technology, and tourism. The pavilion proudly displays globally recognized products such as Darjeeling tea, Tulai Panji rice, Shantiniketan sarees, and Bengali sweets.

Panja toured all 17 stalls during the event, accompanied by the state’s Special Secretary Sumita Bagchi and Additional Secretary Sonali Dattaray. The inauguration marks a significant step in projecting West Bengal’s industrial prowess and cultural richness on the national stage.