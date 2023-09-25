West Bengal HOUSEFED celebrates 58th birthday

Kolkata: A witness to the long history of the cooperative movement and one of the pioneers of the movement - West Bengal State Cooperative Housing Federation Ltd (HOUSEFED) celebrated its 58th birthday on Monday, with great joy at Shishir Mancha, Kolkata. About 300 people attended the event from all over the West Bengal.

Minister in Charge of Cooperation Department Shri Pradeep Kumar Majumder was present as the chief guest on the occasion. In his speech, he highlighted various aspects of the pre-independence cooperative movements. At the beginning of the establishment of this Housefed, when no other institution was providing home loans to the common man, only Housefed was providing home loans to the common people.

Mazumder also said that Housfed has played an important role in the co-operative movement since its inception. Even today, Housefed is moving forward with pride through various competitions.

Swarna Kamal Saha, Chairman of West Bengal State Cooperative Union inaugurated the program by lighting the lamp, Chairman of West Bengal State Cooperative Housing Federation Asis Chakraborty welcomed the guests and also presided over the program. He provides the award to the best employee and the best branch of Housfed during the program.

Housfed’s Puja magazine ‘Utsav Sankhya’ was released on the occasion. Apart from this, prominent cooperators - Mainul Hasan, Alok Das, Pradeep Patra, Shibnath Chowdhury, etc were also present on the occasion. Housfed’s Chief Executive Officer Suman Das gives the vote of thanks to the attending members.