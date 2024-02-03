Weikfield Foods introduces Iron Fortified Pasta

Kolkata: Weikfield Foods Pvt Limited, a name synonymous with popular products like Custard Powder, Corn Flour, Baking Powder and Pasta announced introduction of Weikfield Iron Fortified Pasta. This nutritionally packed pasta is fortified with Iron, Vitamin B12 & Folic Acid, delivering essential nutrients without compromising on the taste.

For parents, especially mothers seeking iron-rich options for their children without compromising on taste, Weikfield’s newest offering provides a promising solution. This innovative product is one of India’s first F+ certified pastas by FSSAI, solving the age-old challenge of blending nutrition with taste.

A trusted household name for over 60 years, Weikfield continues to delight the taste buds of millions in India and abroad. To further solidify consumer trust, the company’s latest campaign features their CEO, D S Sachdeva, undergoing a lie detector test.

This move is to affirm Weikfield Fortified Pasta’s bold nutritional claims, emphasizing its rich content of protein, fiber, iron, and absence of refined flour (Maida).

Expressing his thoughts on the launch, Sachdeva said, “Weikfield has always strived to assist mothers in striking the right balance between taste and nutrition. In India, pasta often gets wrongly labelled as junk food. Most don’t realize that most pasta like Weikfield Pasta, inherently made from wheat and often served with vegetables and white pasta sauce (laden with cheese and milk), is a nutritional powerhouse. It essentially combines the goodness of Roti, Sabji, and Doodh. As industry pioneer, we’re determined to rectify this misconception through a differentiated product as well as with a differentiated communication. Through our iron-fortified pasta range we wanted to offer Indian consumers the taste of authentic Italian pasta along with the power of micronutrients.

We have thus gone the extra mile to ensure that we too don’t compromise on the qualitative aspect of our product simply to match the pricing of other products available in the market. This launch is not just an addition to our product line; it’s a transformation in how pasta is perceived - as wholesome meal choice for children.”

Diving deeper into the inspiration behind their campaign, Sachdeva shared, “Typically, consumers are sceptical of marketing claims. What better way to shatter that scepticism? When my marketing team came up with the idea of me taking a lie detector test on camera, I didn’t hesitate.”