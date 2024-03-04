We offer one of the best rates on FD & savings account: Bandhan Bank

Kolkata: Bandhan Bank, one of the leading universal banks, has announced that it is offering one of the best interest rates on fixed deposits in the banking industry.

The bank offers the highest interest rate of 8.35 per cent on fixed deposits for a tenure of 500 days to senior citizens. On the same FD tenure, non-senior citizens will earn 7.85 per cent.

The Bank is also offering a 7.5 per cent interest rate to the senior citizens on Tax Saver FDs for the tenure of 5 years.

Others will earn 7 per cent for the same Tax Saver fixed deposits.

This interest rate offer is for a limited period.

Additionally, Bank also offers an interest rate of up to 7 per cent on savings bank account with daily balance above Rs 10 lakh to

Rs 2 crore.

Customers of Bandhan Bank can also enjoy the benefits of booking or investing in FD from the comfort of their homes or offices through retail internet banking or mBandhan mobile app.