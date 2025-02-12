We are more than happy to collaborate with India on IMEC project: Israel

New Delhi: Israel on Tuesday expressed keenness to collaborate with India on the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and said a team is working on an element of the project.

Billed as a path-breaking initiative, the IMEC envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the US, and Europe to ensure integration among Asia, Middle East, and West. The IMEC initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in September 2023.

An agreement was signed by India, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US and some other G20 partners for the corridor.

“We are more than happy to collaborate on IMEC which is actually connecting India and Asia to Europe via Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel,” Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir M Barkat told reporters here. He was addressing the media after co-chairing India-Israel CEO Forum with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.