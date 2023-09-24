WBPDCL wins multiple awards at the 17th PRCI Global Communication Conclave

New Delhi: WBPDCL has added another feather to its crown. The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has been awarded the prestigious Chanakya Award 2023 for Excellence in Employee Engagement by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) at the 17th PRCI Global Communication Conclave held on 21-22 September 2023 at New Delhi.

Jual Oram, Member of Parliament and Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Defence, Govt of India, presented the Chanakya Award 2023 at a glittering award ceremony held at the Civil Service Officers Institute, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on September 21, 2023. Binod Joshi, former Tourism Secretary, Government of India and Dr. KR Venugopal, Vice Chancellor, Bangalore University were present amongst the other dignitaries.

Besides, continuing with its award winning streak, for the 6th consecutive year, The West BengaI Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has won the prestigious 13th PRCI Excellence Awards for Corporate collaterals which were presented on the second day of the Conclave at the PHD House, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi.

WBPDCL has won seven awards - one Gold Award, four Silver Awards and two Bronze Awards (for Diary, Corporate Brochure, Table Calendar, House JournaI - Print [Engiish], AnnuaI Report, WaII Calendar, House JournaI — Print [RegionaI], respectively). Aroop Biswas, MIC, Dept. of Power, Housing, Youth Services and Sports, GoWB has conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Dr. PB Salim, IAS, Chairman and MD, WBPDCL, and all the members of the WBPDCL family on their continuing brilliant achievement.