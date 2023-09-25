WBSEDCL wins multiple awards at prestigious 17th PRCI Global Communication Conclave

New Delhi: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has been awarded at the prestigious 17th Global Communication Conclave organised by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in New Delhi in the following categories: A. Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign: Diamond Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Brochure, B. Innovation Of The Year: Gold Award for New Year Greetings Card, C. Corporate Film: Crystal Award for Corporate Film.

WBSEDCL and West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) have jointly won Best House Journal (Regional): Silver Award for Vidyut Barta, the monthly magazine of both the Companies. Significantly, WBSEDCL participated in PRCI conclave for the first time and has won in all the applied categories with highest recognitions in each.

WBSEDCL’s first-ever Corporate Social Responsibility Brochure encapsulated welfare initiatives across West Bengal in the fields of education, sports, healthcare, gender equality, rural development, technology incubation and several others. The brochure reimagined design with adept motifs, apt quotes, lucid write-ups and has been highly appreciated at the Conclave. The curated New Year Greetings Card underlining the role of WBSEDCL in the growth story of Bengal has also been widely applauded at the Conclave, along with Corporate Film and Vidyut Barta. Vidyut Barta - an acclaimed newsletter of WBSEDCL & WBSETCL - covers significant events and news of both the Companies and also celebrates employee achievements and engagements.