WBPDCL wins 8 awards at 12th PRCI Excellence Awards 2022

Kolkata: The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has won the prestigious Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Excellence Awards for Corporate Collaterals for the 5th consecutive year.

This year, WBPDCL has won eight awards – one Platinum Award (highest award in a category), one Diamond Award, one Crystal Award, one Gold Award, three Silver Awards, and one Bronze Award (for its House Journal [Print – English], Table Calendar, Best Production of the Book, Corporate Brochure, Diary, Wall Calendar, Healthcare Communication Film (during Covid-19), House Journal [Print – Regional], respectively).

Aroop Biswas, MIC, Dept. of Power, Housing, Youth Services and Sports, Govt. of West Bengal graced his presence at the introductory session of the 16th PRCI Global Communication Conclave held on 11-12 November 2022 at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata, where the 12th PRCI Excellence Awards 2022 were presented on the second day.

Aroop Biswas, MIC, Dept. of Power, Housing, Youth Services and Sports, GoWB has conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the Chairman and Managing Director, WBPDCL, the members of the WBPDCL family, and the Corporate Communications department on their continuing brilliant performance.