WBPDCL CMD bags ‘Chief Executive of the Year’ honour by ASSOCHAM

New Delhi: Chairman and Managing Director of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) P. B. Salim (IAS) has been recently awarded the ‘Chief Executive of the Year’ award by ASSOCHAM at the Energy Excellence Awards 2025.

Under his visionary leadership, the WBPDCL, a premier thermal power generating enterprise of the Bengal government, has embarked on a remarkable journey in the power sector.

An IAS officer of the 2001 batch of the West Bengal cadre, Salim hails from the southern state of Kerala. Under his able guidance since June 2019, WBPDCL has reached unparalleled heights of excellence, making it a beacon of innovation and sustainability in the energy landscape.

The WBPDCL is “committed to providing good quality uninterrupted power supply to all, at affordable rates, and has contributed to the economic growth and development of the state”.

Its power plants at Sagardighi, Santaldih and Bakreswar have consistently ranked in the All India PLF ranking merit order. In a move towards self-sufficiency, WBPDCL’s captive coal production journey which started in 2019 has ensured zero dependency on external coal sources.