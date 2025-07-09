WaveX launches ‘Kalaa Setu’ to boost real-time multilingual AI content

New Delhi: In a significant move towards inclusive digital communication, WaveX Startup Accelerator, under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, has launched “Kalaa Setu – Real-Time Language Tech for Bharat.” This national challenge invites India’s top AI startups to build automated multimedia content generation tools from text inputs in multiple Indian languages.

With rising demand for real-time, regionally relevant digital content, traditional methods of content creation fall short. Kalaa Setu aims to harness AI to bridge this gap and enable instant public communication in local languages. Startups are expected to develop Minimum Viable Concepts (MVCs) in three key areas: Text-to-Video: Create custom explainers with visuals, tone, and narration, Text-to-Graphics: Auto-generate infographics and illustrations, and Text-to-Audio: Develop expressive voice outputs in Indian languages. The goal is to empower government bodies to deliver timely, multilingual content—such as weather alerts for farmers, exam updates for students, or healthcare information for seniors.

Startups must apply via the WaveX portal (wavex.wavesbazaar.com) by July 30, 2025, with a working MVC and demo video.

Winners will receive an MoU for pilot support with AIR, DD, and PIB, and incubation under WaveX.

The “Bhasha Setu” translation challenge also remains open till July 22, 2025, reinforcing the government’s push to close India’s digital language divide through AI.