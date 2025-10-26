WAVES Bazaar leads India’s storytellers into global limelight

New Delhi: WAVES Bazaar, a trailblazing platform that is changing the way Indian storytellers engage with global entertainment, is leading the unprecedented boom in India’s creative economy.

What began as a forum for B2B meetings and co-production transactions has evolved into a movement for cross-cultural cooperation. According to government statistics, WAVES Bazaar has become a continental bridge, connecting filmmakers, producers, and studios to create stories that transcend borders. By the early part of 2025, the website had brokered deals worth more than Rs 800 crore, with estimates suggesting it was likely to cross Rs 1,000 crore by the year-end. Its eclectically varied ecosystem — ranging from the Buyer-Seller Market to the Screenwriters’ Lab and Work-in-Progress showcase — has made WAVES Bazaar a pillar of India’s international creative outreach. This culture of teamwork was brought alive at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, where WAVES Bazaar, in association with Women in Film (WIF) India and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, highlighted six Indian women directors. The program allowed the directors to launch their projects on an international stage, a historical step for women directors from India.

The competition, which saw more than 200 films submitted under a national call, picked six strong projects — A Dandelion’s Dream by Arshaly Jose, Rabbit Hole by Deepa Bhatia, Sons of the River by Katyayani Kumar, The Guest House by Madhumita Sundararaman, Ulta by Paromita Dhar, and A Late Autumn Dream by Pramati Anand. All the films conveyed a strong creative vision and contributed to the global conversation on storytelling and representation.

The initiative went beyond mere representation. Through mentorship sessions with international producers, curated networking opportunities, and market access, the TIFF delegation became a learning ground for India’s emerging storytellers. Filmmaker Katyayani Kumar described the experience as transformative, saying, “WIF India and WAVES Bazaar are opening doors where none existed. Being noticed for our work and given an equal platform to pitch as peers was empowering in ways I’ll never forget.”

Greater than a bazaar, WAVES Bazaar has now become an icon of India’s creative diplomacy — a potent force of soft power that presents the country’s richness in culture and innovation on a global canvas.

WAVES Bazaar’s global reach, from Cannes to Toronto, empowers Indian creators, placing them at the centre of international collaborations and ensuring India’s stories gain worldwide recognition.