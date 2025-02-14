Water Resilience: NTPC wins Forward Faster Sustainability Award 2025

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd has been honoured with Forward Faster Sustainability Award 2025 in the Water Resilience category. The award was presented at a ceremony organised by the UN Global Compact Network India (UN GCNI) in Chennai on February 13, 2025.

The award was received by Harekrushna Dash, ED (Sustainability, Environment & Ash) and K Karthikeyan, AGM (Environment & Sustainability) in recognition of the company’s outstanding efforts in water conservation and sustainable water management initiatives.

The Forward Faster Sustainability Awards celebrate organisations in India that have made significant strides in advancing sustainability and corporate responsibility, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This recognition reaffirms NTPC’s commitment to integrating sustainable practices in its operations and contributing towards global sustainability goals.