Warner Bros. Discovery to split into 2 cos

New York: Warner Bros. Discovery will split into two public firms by next year, calving off its cable operations from its streaming service. Warner Bros. Discovery said Monday that Streaming & Studios will include Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, and HBO Max, as well as their film and television libraries. The Global Networks company will include CNN, TNT Sports in the US, and Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe & digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report.