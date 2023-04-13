Wagering barred in all forms: MoS IT

New Delhi: Online gaming rules do not need to get into the nuances of chance or skills as wagering is barred in all forms of games irrespective of the nature of the game, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a tweet on Thursday.

The Minister of State for electronics and IT was responding to an editorial, which said that the online gaming rules avoid dealing with nuances of games of chance versus games of skill.

Chandrasekhar said that wager is a well-defined expression in contract law, and decisions have clearly held the meaning of wager.

“There is no need in this framework to get into “nuances” of chance or skill, bcz the harm of wagering is directly being prohibited - regardless of the nature of the game,” the minister tweeted.

“The ITRules for OnlineGaming hv been developed after extensive consultation, are quite clear n deal wth every aspect. This framework liberates startups from multiple conflicting state laws, court decisions etc n establishes clarity n growth,” Chandrasekhar said.

The government has opted for a self-regulation model for the online gaming sector and will initially notify three self-regulatory organisations that will approve the games that can operate in the country as per the rules.