Volkswagen India to Launch Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line

New Delhi: Volkswagen India is set to introduce the Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line in the second quarter of 2025, both imported as Completely Built Units (CBUs). Limited to 150 units of the Golf GTI and 300 units of the Tiguan R-Line, these models target performance car enthusiasts.

Golf GTI (Mk8.5)

The Golf GTI (Mk8.5) retains its hot hatchback appeal with a refreshed design featuring sharper LED headlights, a redesigned bumper, and signature red accents. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivering 265 PS and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The interior includes a Digital Cockpit, a 10-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Expected price: ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tiguan R-Line

The Tiguan R-Line combines performance with luxury, featuring a bold grille, 20-inch alloys, and a sportier rear. It houses a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 265 PS and 400 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG and Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. It sprints from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. Inside, it offers a 12-inch digital driver’s display, a 15-inch infotainment system, ventilated leather seats, and advanced safety features.

Expected price: ₹55-60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Following the success of the Polo GTI, these limited-run models could lead to more exclusive Volkswagen performance cars in India.