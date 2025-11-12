‘VodaIdea wants long-term solution for Rs 78,500 cr AGR dues from govt’

New Delhi: Debt-laden Vodafone Idea (Vi) is working closely with the government to find a long-term solution for its Rs 78,500 crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, the company’s CEO Abhijit Kishore said on Tuesday.

Speaking during the firm’s earnings call, Kishore said Vi is in discussions with multiple funding sources, including banks and non-banking finance companies, but long-term funding will hinge on the resolution of the AGR issue.

“We are looking at a solution that will be best and sustainable in the long run. Given the recent Supreme Court order, banks are awaiting clarity from the government before making any long-term funding decisions,” he said.

The Supreme Court recently allowed the government to reconsider additional AGR demands raised for the period up to FY2016-17 and to comprehensively reassess all dues, including interest and penalties.

Kishore said the company welcomed the verdict and hoped for a favourable outcome from the government’s review.

As of September 30, 2025, Vi’s AGR liability stood at around Rs 78,500 crore. Its total debt amounted to Rs 2.02 lakh crore, including Rs 15,421 crore owed to banks and Rs 2,01,409 crore in deferred spectrum and AGR payment obligations, payable over different timelines extending up to FY2044.

Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of Rs 12,132 crore in the first half of FY26, while its net worth remained negative at Rs 82,460 crore as of September-end.

Despite the heavy debt and continued losses, the company said it had managed to narrow its losses year-on-year, reflecting some improvement in operational performance.

Kishore reiterated that the company remains committed to long-term business sustainability and is confident of support from stakeholders, including the government, in resolving the AGR

dues issue.