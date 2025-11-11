VodaIdea net loss narrows to Rs 5,524 cr in July-Sept

New Delhi: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 5,524 crore in Q2 compared to the year-ago period, mainly on account of savings in finance cost on debt from banks and an increase in average revenue per user supported by a tariff hike.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), in its financial performance note, mentioned that its ability to settle debt liability is dependent on government support, fundraise and cash flow generation from operations.

The government holds a 49 per cent stake in VIL.

While an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) due to a tariff hike helped VIL improve its financial performance, the company continues to record a dip in its subscriber base, both on a quarterly and year-over-year (YoY) basis.

VIL had posted a net loss of Rs 7,176 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

A 27 per cent decline in finance cost helped Vodafone Idea Ltd narrow its loss.

Its finance cost stood at Rs 4,784.4 crore in the September 2025 quarter against Rs 6,613.6 crore a year ago, mainly on account of a reduction in debt

from banks.