Vodafone Idea loss widens to Rs 6,608 cr in Q1

New Delhi: Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Thursday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 6,608 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, mainly on account of an increase in finance cost. The company had posted a loss of Rs 6,426.7 crore in Q1 FY25, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations of VIL increased by about 5 per cent to Rs 11,022.5 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 10,508.3 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on account of an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU). The company’s ARPU during the reported quarter increased by 15 per cent on a year-over-year basis to 177 from Rs 154 in June 2024 quarter.

As of June 30, 2025, VIL outstanding debt from banks (including interest accrued but not due) is Rs 1,944.5 crore and deferred payment obligation (including interest accrued but not due) towards spectrum and adjusted gross revenue aggregates to Rs 1,99,140.3 crore, the filing said.