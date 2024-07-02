Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar appointed Director (Finance), ONGC

New Delhi: ONGC announces the appointment of Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar as the new Director (Finance) on Tuesday. He is an industry veteran with over 37 years of professional experience in diverse activities across the Energy value-chain. With degrees in Electrical Engineering and Business Administration Tongaonkar brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in financial and managerial leadership. Prior to this, he served as Director (Finance) & CFO at ONGC’s downstream subsidiary-Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) from May 2023 till June 2024. He is also serving as the Chairman of the Board for the Mangalore Special Economic Zone Limited (MSEZL), a key entity within the ONGC Group of companies.

