‘Vivad se Vishwas’ 2024 to launch on Dec 31; CBDT

New Delhi: The ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ scheme announced in the Budget for settlement of pending direct tax appeals will be launched this year and its notification apart from relevant FAQs would be issued soon, CBDT chairman Ravi Agrawal said Wednesday.

During a post-Budget interview, the head of the direct taxes administration in the country said that a “substantial” number of income tax appeals are logged at the appellate stage in different forums and it is expected that a “reasonable” number of taxpayers will avail the new scheme.

The first ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ scheme for cases under the direct taxes or income tax category was brought out by the government in 2020 and, according to the CBDT chief, it was “quite successful” with about Rs 75,000 crore revenue being garnered and about a lakh taxpayers availing the scheme. “The first date is (going to be) 31st of December by when we the taxpayer is supposed to actually opt for the scheme (Vivad se Vishwas 2024). Very soon, we will notify this scheme along with the FAQs,” Agrawal said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech proposed to introduce the scheme “for settlement of pending appeals”.

“It is proposed to be made operational from a specified date. Last date for the

scheme is also proposed to be notified,” the minister said

on Tuesday.