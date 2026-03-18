VIT surpasses 10K placement offers for its 2026 batch

New Delhi: VIT has crossed a major milestone in campus placements, securing over 10,000 of-fers for its 2026 batch for the fourth time, reaffirming its strong industry connect and academic excellence.



According to VIT, its students have received 10,071 offers from 701 companies, reflecting sustained recruiter confidence.

The placement season has also recorded a highest annual package of Rs 1 crore, underlining the global competitiveness of VIT students.

Among the offers, 696 fall in the marquee category with a CTC of Rs 20 lakh per annum and above.

Additionally, 2,292 “super dream” offers of Rs 10 lakh and above, and 3,333 “dream” offers of Rs 6 lakh and above were made.

The figures include both full-time roles and internships, showcasing diverse opportunities across sectors.

The institute attributed the success to its focus on industry-aligned curriculum and strong corporate partnerships, helping students transition effectively from classrooms to careers in a competitive global

job market.