VIT Engineering Entrance Exam begins in 125 cities in India and six cities abroad

Vellore: The VIT Engineering Entrance Exam, the entrance examination conducted by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) for admission to B.Tech. programmes of VIT Group of Institutions—VIT-Vellore, VIT-Chennai, VIT-AP (Amaravati) and VIT-Bhopal, is scheduled from April 19 to 30, 2024 as Proctored Computer Based Test at 125 cities in India and six cities abroad - Dubai, Muscat, Qatar, Kuwait, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. The results will be available tentatively on May 3, 2024 on www.vit.ac.in and on the same day online counselling process will begin.

Applicants within 1 lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the counselling for admission to B. Tech programmes.

The rank-wise schedule of counselling for filling of choices is: Phase 1 for Ranks 1-20,000 on May 7 & 8, 2024; Phase 2 for ranks 20,001 -45,000 on May 18 & 19, 2024; Phase 3 for ranks 45,001- 70,000 on May 29 & 30, 2024 and Phase 4 for ranks 70,001-1,00,000 from June 9 to 10, 2024. Applicants of ranks above 1 lakh are eligible only for VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal. The counseling for them will be conducted on June 20 & 21, 2024. The classes are likely to commence from the second week of July 2024.

VIT encourages applicants to offer a maximum number of choices during the online counselling to ensure allotment in their preferred programmes.

Under the G V School Development Programme, candidates with VITEEE ranks 1 to 10 will be given 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for all four years; 11 to 50 will be given 75 per cent tuition fee waiver; those with ranks 51 to 100 will get 50 per cent tuition fee waiver and candidates in ranks 101 to 500 would be given 25 per cent tuition fee waiver. Besides, the district toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh who are studying in government schools in rural areas will be given 100 per cent fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme.