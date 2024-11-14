VIT celebrates its 40th anniversary

Vellore (Tamil Nadu): The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) marked its 40th anniversary, the Ruby Jubilee, with a grand celebration on November 12, 2024. Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest, inaugurating the Ruby Jubilee celebrations along with the new Sarojini Naidu ladies hostel block and R G Tower staff quarters.

Joined by Tamil Nadu's Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, VIT's leadership including Vice-Presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Dr Sekar Viswanathan and Dr G V Selvam, Executive Director Dr Sandhya Pentareddy,

and Assistant Vice-President Kadhambari S Viswanathan, Naidu emphasized the government's role in supporting education, health, and agriculture - the key drivers of holistic development.

Addressing the students, Naidu urged them to strive for their full potential and

give back to society. "We must leverage technology to democratize education and take learning to the last mile. Quality education must become accessible and affordable to all," he said.

VIT Founder & Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan, in his presidential address, called for the Central and State governments to accord higher priority and funding to education.

"Education uplifts lives and provides good livelihoods. It should be provided free or with government support," he said, also requesting the reduction of GST on educational institutions.Minister Duraimurugan praised VIT's growth from a regional to a global reputation. The celebratory event marked a significant milestone in VIT's journey as it continues to shape the future of education in India.