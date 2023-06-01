VIPS-TC, IIT Gandhinagar ink MoU to drive tech advancements in IT

New Delhi/NCR: Vivekananda Institute Of Professional Studies Technical Campus (VIPS-TC) and the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) are delighted to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at fostering innovation, academic excellence, and research collaboration in the field of Information Technology and related disciplines. This landmark collaboration is set to create significant opportunities for students, faculty members, and researchers from both institutions.

The MoU has been signed between Prof. Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar, and Vineet Vats, Vice-Chairman, VIPS-TC in the presence of Dr. Ashwini Kumar Sharma, Director General VIPS-TC, Suneet Vats, Vice Chairman VIPS-TC and Ajay Bindal, Vice Chairman, VIPS-TC.

This MoU aims to facilitate administrative support, improving or initiating new Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral programmes at VIPS-TC, internships programmes, special training programs, faculty support, guidance in infrastructure development, and joint organisation of seminars, conferences, workshops on topics of mutual interest. The collaboration will create a unique opportunity for faculty members and students from both institutions to work together on cutting-edge technological advancements and address the emerging challenges in the IT sector.