Vineet Chattree elected as Chairperson of MFIN

Gurgaon: Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) announced the appointment of Vineet Chattree as Chairperson and Dibyajyoti Pattanaik as Vice Chairperson of the MFIN Board at its 16th AGM held in Gurgaon on Friday.

Vineet Chattree, the new Chairperson, is currently serving as the MD at Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, while Dibyajyoti Pattanaik is Director at Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd.

The MFIN Board welcomed three new members to the MFIN Governing Board: Baskar Babu Ramachandran, MD & CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd, Krishnadas B Nair, EVP & Business Head - Microfinance, Axis Bank Ltd and Gyan Mohan, Director & CEO, Adi Chitragupta Finance Ltd, who joins as the Small NBFC-MFI representative.