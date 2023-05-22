Vinay Kumar assumes office of Director (Technical) at NMDC

Hyderabad: Vinay Kumar assumed office of Director (Technical) at NMDC on May 19, 2023. He has been appointed as a Functional Director on the board of NMDC. Kumar has been serving NMDC since 1992. Prior to his new assignment he was Chief General Manager (CGM) and immensely contributed as the Project Head of BIOM Kirandul Complex, Chhattisgarh. A B.Tech (Mining) from IIT BHU, he started his career as NMDC’s Executive Trainee and rose to the position of CGM. In these years, he has gained a reputation for solving critical issues in Mine Development and Project Execution. In the stewardship of Kumar, Kirandul Complex received 5 star rating by IBM and various awards from prestigious organizations in the field of Safety, Environment, CSR and Occupational Health.

