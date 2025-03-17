Vikas Kaushal assumes charge as HPCL Chairman & Managing Director

Mumbai: Vikas Kaushal has assumed charge as the Chairman & MD of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, effective March 17, 2025. Kaushal is a seasoned global leader with over three decades of experience in the energy domain. A Chemical Engineering graduate from DCET, Panjab University, he holds an MBA from the IIM, Ahmedabad. He started his career with ICICI Ltd in Project Finance and Advisory Services. Since 2000, he has been associated with A T Kearney, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the firm’s business in India. As a Partner for over 17 years, he led several high-impact initiatives, including serving as the Global Leader for Energy and Process Industries, where he managed a portfolio of major global energy clients.