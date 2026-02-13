Vijay Kumar Choudhary ED (Finance) NBCC wins ICAI CA CXO Award

New Delhi: NBCC (India) Limited said its Executive Director (Finance), CA Vijay Kumar Choudhary, has received the “CA CXO – For Large Corporate – Services” award at the 19th ICAI Awards during World of Finance & Accounting (WOFA) 2026.

The award, presented by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), recognises excellence, integrity and leadership in financial governance.

NBCC said the honour highlights Choudhary’s strategic financial leadership in strengthening the company’s governance and financial management.

Vijay Kumar Choudhary had earlier won the “CA Achiever – Infrastructure & Construction Sector” award in 2019.

The company said the recognition reaffirms its commitment to strong financial discipline and transparent governance.