Vigilance week underway at Oil India

Noida: Oil India Limited (OIL) is observing the Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 from October 27 to November 2 under the theme “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility.”

The inaugural event at OIL’s Corporate Office in Noida on Monday saw CMD Ranjit Rath and CVO Shalabh Tyagi, IRSEE, administer the Integrity Pledge to employees in the presence of senior officials. Swaraj Puri, IPS (Retd) graced the occasion as Chief Guest and delivered an address on ethical governance.MPOST

The event also featured the ceremonial release of OIL’s annual in-house magazine InTouch.