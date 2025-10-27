Vigilance week commences at RCF Kapurthala

Kapurthala: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, is observing the Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 from October 27 to November 2. Various preventive vigilance activities are being organised by RCF Vigilance Department in the key focus areas identified by Central Vigilance Commission during the entire campaign period running from August 18 to November 17, 2025.

On Monday, an Integrity Pledge ceremony was held at the RCF in which Ravi Kumar PCME/RCF, Vinod Pal, CVO, along with other senior officers of RCF, were present. The ceremony started with the lighting of lamp by senior RCF officers.

On the occasion, Ravi Kumar also released the 26th issue of Vigilance Bulletin published by the Vigilance Department of RCF. Naveen Chahal, Dy CVO, made a presentation on various aspects of preventive vigilance and initiatives taken up by the department.

The speakers in the programme called upon all the officers, supervisors and staff of RCF to help Railways in weeding out corruption.