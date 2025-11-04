MillenniumPost
BY MPost4 Nov 2025 12:05 AM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) concluded Weeklong observance of Vigilance Awareness week 2025 at its Corporate office. The event was graced by Trishaljit Sethi, Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was attended by G Ravisankar, Director (Finance); Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel); Naveen Srivastava, Director (Operations); Burra Vamsi Rama Mohan, Director (Projects); and Naveen Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), POWERGRID.

